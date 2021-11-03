Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 Trailer: The Professor heads into Bank of Spain as the gang mourn Tokyo's death

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 Trailer
Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 Trailer released.
While the gang had lost touch with The Professor in Part 5 Volume 1's finale, it seems like Alvaro Morte's character is back again, and this time, directly heading towards the Bank of Spain to reunite with his fellow team members. "The end is coming," the trailer repeats time and again!

"You see the disappointed faces of the people you've failed," Tokyo's voice says, while a distressed Professor screams in the background. The 1 minute 45 seconds trailer shows how the entire gang has partially given up after Tokyo's tragic demise, while they try to console each other and keep it together for one final heist.

If you've watched the first volume of Season 5, you'd know how the Professor went off the grid and wasn't communicating with the team who tried ways to manage themselves once they couldn't get through their leader. However, it looks like the Professor is back to deal with the situations along with the gang, and has been trying to figure out how to go about "the world's greatest heist" and return home safely.

There are some intriguing moments in the trailer which are enough to keep the fans anticipating the final episodes. Denver and Stockholm have been on a path to reconciliation and Lisbon and Palermo are being nabbed by the army. In another clip, Helsinki asks Palermo to keep his promise of helping him get out of the place alive. Tokyo, Berlin, and Alicia Sierra too make fleeting appearances but they haven't been shown in detail.

The final volume of Money Heist's Season 5 will premiere on December 3 on Netflix.

Credits: NETFLIX YOUTUBE


