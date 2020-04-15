Money Heist: Professor flaunting his bare chest while dancing with Tokyo is a feast for the eyes

If you thought Professor aka Álvaro Morte was just a good actor, this video of the Money Heist star shaking a leg with Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó will bowl you over.

Money Heist Season 4 was as intense as it could get. There was so much drama from various fronts. Professor had more meltdowns than we imagined. Nairobi's heartbreaking death left us shattered. And Tokyo falling apart courtesy Rio's breakup only to bring herself together and lead the team were the numerous highlights of La Casa de Papel 4. While things got intense on-screen, things were fun behind-the-scenes. Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo on the Spanish show, shared a glimpse of their BTS fun.

In a video shared on Instagram, Úrsula is joined by Jaime Lorente (Denver) and Esther Acebo (Mónica Gaztambide/Stockholm). The trio grooves to the tunes of Yohanna Seifu's Stay Forever. While the dance clip was enough to get us off the bed and dance along with the three cast members, the video gets better when Álvaro Morte (Professor) joins in. The handsome hunk is seen wearing an all-black ensemble with his shirt unbuttoned. Álvaro kisses inhibitions goodbye as he flaunts his bare chest.

Úrsula shared the video with the caption, "Happy times #LCDP #Thailand" referring to the time the cast was in Thailand, shooting the portion where the core cast reunited and planned for the second Heist. Going by the timeline and the events of Money Heist season 4, it seems like the video was taken during the filming of the Netflix show's third season.

Check out the video below:

One thing's for sure, Álvaro is one helluva dancer! Álvaro recently also showed off his singing skills. During a live interaction with fans, the actor crooned Bella Ciao and bowled fans over. Check out the video below:

Money Heist premiered its fourth season earlier this month. Money Heist Season 5 hasn't been announced but rumours suggest the makers had already begun work on the La Casa de Papel 5.

Credits :Instagram

