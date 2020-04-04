Money Heist Season 4 Audience Review: Nairobi, Tokyo & Manila leave La Casa de Papel fans talking

After binge watching Money Heist Season 4, fans cannot stop talking about Nairobi, Tokyo and Manila. Check out their reaction.

After patiently waiting for months, the fans were finally treated to Money Heist season 4 and after binge-watching the show, Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel fans can’t stop talking about it. The show is hands down one of the most famous television series today. As soon as the makers released the latest season with eight brand new episodes, the world sat down with a bowl of popcorn to watch the drama series. Now, they have flooded the internet with reviews and reactions.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Just like the previous seasons, the latest one did not disappoint the fans, who are already eager to know what will happen in the next season. It was loaded with some jaw-dropping surprises and featured some new and exciting elements added to the plotline of the insanely popular. The new season featured a new character named Manila and people are praising her on the Internet. She is apparently a secret member of the gang. Praising the character, a fan tweeted, “Btw, i like the Paris Plan and also the new in the gang known as Manila she’s cool esp her name!! This series never failed to amazed me.” “Can we all stan Manila for shooting the leg of this motherfucking son of a b**** Arturito, if I were her I would shoot him straight in the b****.”

Meanwhile many fans praised Tokyo’s character in the latest season for her story line and actress Úrsula Corberó’s performance. “Shucks, i cried when Tokyo found out about Nairobi,” a fan wrote. “This is the only part where I like Tokyo !! Lol normal sya dito, infernes,” another fan wrote. Fans had the best reaction to Nairobi’s fate in the show.

Reacting to her death, a fan wrote, “Nairobi character from Money heist was so funny i like her look Great acting Alba Flores.” “So they just had to kill Nairobi even after she survived the first time suddenly i hate Gandia more than Arturo mxm,” another fan wrote. The emotional behind the scene footage of Alba Flores, the actress who plays the part of Nairobi, saying goodbye to her fellow cast members is also going viral on social media.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More