Money Heist Season 4 Audience Review: Nairobi, Tokyo & Manila leave La Casa de Papel fans talking
After patiently waiting for months, the fans were finally treated to Money Heist season 4 and after binge-watching the show, Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel fans can’t stop talking about it. The show is hands down one of the most famous television series today. As soon as the makers released the latest season with eight brand new episodes, the world sat down with a bowl of popcorn to watch the drama series. Now, they have flooded the internet with reviews and reactions.
WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD
Just like the previous seasons, the latest one did not disappoint the fans, who are already eager to know what will happen in the next season. It was loaded with some jaw-dropping surprises and featured some new and exciting elements added to the plotline of the insanely popular. The new season featured a new character named Manila and people are praising her on the Internet. She is apparently a secret member of the gang. Praising the character, a fan tweeted, “Btw, i like the Paris Plan and also the new in the gang known as Manila she’s cool esp her name!! This series never failed to amazed me.” “Can we all stan Manila for shooting the leg of this motherfucking son of a b**** Arturito, if I were her I would shoot him straight in the b****.”
Meanwhile many fans praised Tokyo’s character in the latest season for her story line and actress Úrsula Corberó’s performance. “Shucks, i cried when Tokyo found out about Nairobi,” a fan wrote. “This is the only part where I like Tokyo !! Lol normal sya dito, infernes,” another fan wrote. Fans had the best reaction to Nairobi’s fate in the show.
Reacting to her death, a fan wrote, “Nairobi character from Money heist was so funny i like her look Great acting Alba Flores.” “So they just had to kill Nairobi even after she survived the first time suddenly i hate Gandia more than Arturo mxm,” another fan wrote. The emotional behind the scene footage of Alba Flores, the actress who plays the part of Nairobi, saying goodbye to her fellow cast members is also going viral on social media.
Check out more reactions here:
So we waited for around 270 days just to see Lisbon coming back, Nairobi getting shot and they’re still in bank of Spain due to quarantine, the hell?#Moneyheistseason4 #MoneyHeist4 #MoneyHeistPart4 pic.twitter.com/eeBh0QTf6B
— Mir Raza (@razaahere) April 4, 2020
When you just spent 8 hours straight watching season 4 and now you have to wait another year for the next season #MoneyHeist4 #LaCasaDePapel pic.twitter.com/0zWVI5nO8y
— Humza khan (@humzakhan125) April 4, 2020
When #Manila shot #Arturo in the leg!! #MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/H7LqxKPinU
— Adjoa_afaago_sika (@Adjoa_afaago) April 4, 2020
To be honest I really liked this new character called MANILA. She played her part really well, if you were keen you did notice that.
For Nairobi#LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/Jxirdr5Fqg
— Abdullah Basalamah (@A_basalamah1) April 4, 2020
"At that moment Professor no longer felt any pain, He was detached from his emotions and operated like a machine." This words by Tokyo and Professor's Vengeance followed by bgm. GOOSEBUMPS #MoneyHeist4
— LoneWolf™ (@UrsLoneWolf) April 4, 2020
Manila to me seems like a combination of a Tokyo and a Nairobi. I like that move..
But I still won't forgive the writers. #LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist4
— Chuky Unadulterated (@ChukyUnfazed) April 4, 2020
Nairobi character from Money heist was so funny i like her look
Great acting Alba Flores #MoneyHeist4 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistPart4 pic.twitter.com/mVwH7DPgJO
— Fardin Shaikh (@scarcastic_25) April 4, 2020
most painful was nairobi part but the same was happening with every episode
There is no such thing called new
The previous 3 seasons were good because it kept the people intresting and it was able sustain that curiosity what will happen next
But #MoneyHeist4 is boring
1/2
— deepu (@thenameisdeepu) April 4, 2020
Nairobi has been suffering since episode 1 part 4 o #MoneyHeist4
— Aderonke O. (@deyyrin) April 4, 2020
Emotional behind-the-scene moment of #Nairobi krying while leaving her Team. She said she wishes to work with them 16,000 more times. HEARTBREAKING @NetflixIndia #MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/TbM9USbzis
— (@rokkingrahman) April 4, 2020
