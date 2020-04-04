Money Heist Season 4 Ending: When will La Casa de Papel return with season 5? Here's what we know

Money Heist Season 4 premiered on April 3. With many fans of the show finished the eight-episode season within 24 hours of its release, everyone's eager to know if Money Heist Season 5 is in the making. Here's what we know.

There is no denying Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel is one of the most popular shows today. The Spanish crime-drama began in 2017 and has a loyal fan following ever since. The Netflix show released eight new episodes as part of Money Heist's season 4 and the world is sitting down to binge-watch all the episodes. As always, Money Heist has ended its season finale on a cliffhanger paving the way to the question: When is Money Heist season 5 releasing?

Netflix hasn't renewed the show for another season. But, series creator Álex Pina had hinted the talks for season 5 are on. Speaking with ABC in Spain, Pina revealed said he cannot confirm anything about part five yet. But he said, "Someone knows there will be, but not us."

The publication went on to report in October 2019 that season 5 had been confirmed and production was set to begin. Spanish publication Bluper reported Paco Ramos, director of international original content for Spain and Latin America at Netflix, hinted in 2018 that future seasons are planned "if it goes well."

What to expect from Money Heist Season 5?

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

In Money Heist's Season 4 finale, the Professor rescues Lisbon from the police after she's presented in the court. He fakes Gandia's exit plan to help Lisbon enter the bank from the roof. The episode ends with Alicia finding his hideout. So what can happen in season 5? Season 4 confirmed anything can happen in the new season.

The gang will obviously focus on melting and smuggling the gold out of the bank while planning a rescue operation for themselves. On the other hand, Alicia will try every trick in her book to push Professor against the wall. But will the gang really find a way to detangle the mess and escape of will there be more hiccups in their plan?

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

