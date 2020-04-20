Money Heist Season 4: La Casa de Papel star Alba Flores struggled to bid Nairobi farewell

Money Heist Season 4: La Casa de Papel star Alba Flores reflected on Nairobi's first and last scene on the series and confessed it was hard to bid farewell to the character.

It has been three weeks since Money Heist left us shattered with Niarobi's death. Season 4 watched the fan favourite character die by the hands of Gandia. Fans are still coming to terms with Nairobi's fate on La Casa de Papel. A new video now shows that the farewell process wasn't easy for Alba Flores either. In a video shared by the makers, the actress essaying the iconic character watched her first and last scene on the show. During the short clip, she confessed it took her long to bid farewell to Nairobi.

"I'd spent weeks like, going through a farewell process of the character. Because it's hard," she said. Watching Nairobi's death again, Flores recalled the events that unfolded on the sets the day the scene was shot. "Well, at that moment, we were dealing with technical stuff," she began. "Because in the end, these things turn out well because of details like not blinking (while laying dead in the scene). I had to fall precisely in order for the camera to do the travelling," she explained. "You see it and you say, 'f**k, how unfair.' After that, it was very emotional when they said, 'it's over,'" she added.

On her last day on the sets, Flores delivered an emotional farewell speech. In a video previously shared by the makers, she confessed it was an end of an era for her. In her farewell speech, she said, "For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown here as an actress, more than I ever imagined I would and as a person. You're a f**king amazing team. F**king amazing. I hope to film with you 16,000 times more. I will miss you."

Watch both the videos below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5: Alicia Sierra is Tatiana aka Berlin's wife & she's seeking revenge against Professor?

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×