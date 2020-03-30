Money Heist Season 4: Makers to postpone the show's release owing to the Coronavirus outbreak?

Spanish drama Money Heist or La Casa De Papel is all set for its fourth season. The show became an instant hit from its very first season.

The popular Spanish drama Money Heist or La Casa De Papel is all set for its fourth season. The show became an instant hit from its first season onwards. The fans of the much-awaited series Money Heist were glad as Netflix had previously announced that the fourth season will be out on April 3. The announcement was made in December 2019. But, there is a strong buzz that the makers of Money Heist could postpone the show's release amid the global Coronavirus outbreak.

So far, Netflix has not made any official announcements about the new release date and so fans are hoping that the show does come out on April 3. The show has seen how a group of people named after cities across the globe rob the Royal Mint of Spain located in Madrid under the guidance of the lead star The Professor played by Alvaro Morte. The last season saw Nairobi getting shot, and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing what happens to Nairobi's character. The Professor is shown in a state of panic as he is losing control over the situation.

The teaser of the fourth season of Money Heist has got the fans guessing about Nairobi's fate in the series. The audiences are eager to know whether she is alive or dead. The show's fourth season is one of the most highly anticipated series on Netflix. So far, the release date of April 3 is considered unchanged. The show, Money Heist is created by Alex Pina.

