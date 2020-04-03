Money Heist Season 4: Professor sings Bella Ciao to make ‎La Casa de Papel Part 4 extra special; Watch Video

Money Heist Season 4 premieres today. Before you stream the new episodes of the Netflix show, take a look at the video of the Professor aka Álvaro Morte sing Bella Ciao.

Money Heist gave us two iconic songs: My Life Is Going On and Bella Ciao. While YouTube has several versions of My Life Is Going On, people cannot get enough of Bella Ciao. The Italian folk song was introduced on the show courtesy the Professor and Berlin. Today, the song has become synonymous with ‎La Casa de Papel. With Money Heist Season 4 releasing today, it goes without saying that we are humming the popular song. Turns out, fans aren't the only ones singing the song.

A few days ago, actor Álvaro Morte who plays the Professor hosted an Instagram Live. In the session, he interacted with several fans from across the globe. While his smile was enough to brighten our day, he left us swaying with joy when he sang Bella Ciao. The actor, obviously a little shy at first, put up a brilliant performance even if he was singing just two lines from the song. Money Heist fans recorded his live performance and it took no time to reach the internet.

Check out the video below:

While he gave a glimpse of his singing skills on social media, he has delivered yet another power-packed performance in the new season of Money Heist. The actor presented the Professor's human side to the otherwise extremely calculative character.

Money Heist Season 4 stars Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, and Darko Peric. La Casa De Papel Part 4 episodes stream on Netflix from April 3.

