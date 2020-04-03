Money Heist Season 4 Spoilers: Does Nairobi die in La Casa de Papel? Her fate on Netflix show REVEALED

Money Heist 4 Spoilers: Money Heist Season 4 releases today. The Netflix show reveals the fate of Nairobi, who was shot in the chest in La Casa de Papel's Part 3 finale.

Money Heist Season 4 releases today. The Netflix show, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, is about to reveal how Professor salvages his heist at the Bank of Spain while saving Tokyo, Rio, Helsinki and others inside the bank. Money Heist Season 3's finale left fans on a cliffhanger after Nairobi was shot in the chest. The heist member was tricked by Alicia Sierra using Nairobi's son and shot her down. The internet went crazy speculating if Nairobi follows the fate of Berlin.

While the trailer did not reveal if Nairobi survives, Money Heist season 4 episode 2 confirms Nairobi's fate. Before we proceed, Statutory Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD. Putting the speculation to rest: Nairobi survives the near-fatal experience. Although the trailer revealed she's laying in a pool of blood on an operation table with no doctors in the bank, Tokyo saves Nairobi.

Tokyo takes charge of the situation, connects with a doctor in Pakistan and successfully removes the bullet from Nairobi's lung. Tokyo operates on her fellow gang member like a pro, saving her from the hands of death. She's quickly nursed back to the health and joins the team to fight a new enemy. While Tokyo saves her from the bullet, Nairobi finds herself in another mess eventually. We are not indulging in those spoilers here.

Money Heist Season 4 Official Synopsis:

La Casa de Papel Part 4 begins in chaos: the professor thinks that Lisbon has been executed, Rio and Tokyo have blown up an army tank and Nairobi is struggling between life and death. The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger.

