Money Heist Season 4: What time La Casa de Papel premieres on Netflix in India, Philippines & other countries

Money Heist Season 4 premieres on April 3 on Netflix. Here's what time La Casa de Papel premieres in India, Saudi Arabia, Australia, the UK, the US and other countries.

We've got our Dali masks in place and counting down to Friday, April 3, when Money Heist finally releases. The Netflix show has everyone hooked this quarantine. The Spanish show, originally known as La Casa de Papel, left fans on the edge with its season 3 finale. For those who don't remember, the final episode of Money Heist was packed with drama. Alicia Sierra brings out the big guns and aims for Nairobi. Alicia brings Nairobi's son and urges her to surrender.

A trembling Nairobi reaches the window sile to get a glimpse of her son when she gets shot in the chest. On the other side, Professor falls apart when he hears Lisbon aka Raquel shot to death. A raging Sergio orders the gang of thieves in the Bank of Spain to launch an attack against the brigade of the army outside the bank declaring war against Alicia. Money Heist's season 3 finale left viewers with several questions: Will Nairobi survive? Will Professor's plans fall apart? Does Lisbon throw him under the bus?

All these questions will be answered on April 3 when Money Heist Season 4 premieres on Netflix. But what time does show premiere on the platform? Here's a country-wise breakdown:

Money Heist Season 4 premiere time in India: 12:30 PM

Money Heist Season 4 premiere time in the Philippines: 3:00 PM

Money Heist Season 4 premiere time in the US: 12 AM PST/ 3:00 AM EST

Money Heist Season 4 premiere time in Mexico: 1:00 AM

Money Heist Season 4 premiere time in the UK: 8:00 AM

Money Heist Season 4 premiere time in Australia: 6:00 PM

Money Heist Season 4 premiere time in Saudi Arabia: 10:00 AM

Money Heist Season 4 premiere time in Germany: 9 AM

Money Heist Season 4 premiere time in Italy: 9 AM

How excited are you about the Money Heist season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for Money Heist Season 4 review.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 4: Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó to Miguel Herrán, here's who the series' actors are DATING

Credits :Netflix

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More