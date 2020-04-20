Money Heist Season 5: Alicia Sierra is Tatiana aka Berlin's wife & she's seeking revenge against Professor?

Money Heist Season 5 theories: Is Alicia actually Tatiana aka Berlin's beautiful and skillful wife planted in the heist by the Professor? Let's discuss!

Money Heist Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger note. In the final moments of La Casa de Papel, Professor finds himself in trouble when Alicia Sierra locates his hideout and confronts him. While this sparked theories about both the characters' fates in Money Heist Season 5, the most popular theory is that Alicia Sierra could likely be Tatiana. The Money Heist Season 4 featured Berlin tying the knot to his lover in a beautiful white wedding as the group of thieves planned the heist at Bank of Spain.

However, the recently released season did not shed light on Tatiana's whereabouts. Neither have the previous seasons spoken about her dead (or alive) status. So, when Alicia stands with her gun in Professor's den, fans began speculating that Alicia could actually be Tatiana.

There are a few compelling pointers:

First of all, Tatiana is the only outsider who knows every detail of the heist. Remember when Berlin announced there are no secrets in love and spilled the beans on the heist? If you look at the new season, Alicia was at par with Professor's plan, unlike Raquel. Alicia always knew how the Professor would strike and kept up with him until Professor went against his own plan and declared war against the cops and the administration.

Secondly, there are also theories suggesting Tatiana is merely planted as the inspector in the Heist by Professor. Remember, Berlin assured Professor that she was on top of her game. "People discuss with their partner when they go on holiday to Marbella. We robbed Credit Acricole and it felt like we were in our honeymoon," Berlin said on one of the episodes.

Thirdly, a few fans also compared pictures of the two characters to point out a few similarities. While several facial features of the two characters seem different (also because they are played by two different actresses), fans pointed out that the two stars share similar noses. They pointed out that, in an event plastic surgery, several features could change. However, a few features remain intact. One of which could be the nose.

Now, if Tatiana is indeed Alicia, why is she attacking Professor? Well, we think it is because he let Berlin die during the first heist. And maybe, maybe the pregnancy is merely a distraction.

Do you think Alicia and Tatiana are the same person? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Money Heist: Creator got calls to cut THIS ‘misogynist and psychopath’ character out of the show

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×