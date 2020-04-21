Money Heist Season 5: Arturo to be an integral part? La Casa de Papel creators tease Enrique Arce's role

Money Heist Season 5: Several stars are expected to return for La Casa de Papel's part 5. This could include Enrique Arce who plays Arturo.

Although the new season hasn't been confirmed, there is no doubt that Netflix would drop the fifth season of Money Heist. La Casa de Papel's season 4 released earlier this month and it has been the talk of the town ever since. The new season ended on a cliffhanger note, opening the door for Money Heist Season 5. While it is unclear if there will be any fresh faces in the new season, fans can expect the show's regulars reprising their role. This includes Arturo.

The cringe-inducing character is played by Enrique Arce. The actor has been a part of the show since the first season. The character, although not directly involved in Royal Mint of Spain, manages to find himself in the middle of the heist in the third season and ignites anger and disgust with his presence in every episode.

In the fourth season, Arturo was shot in the leg by Manila after he raped and sexually assaulted his fellow hostage Amanda to leave viewers in horror. Though the gunshot in his leg left a sense of justice, fans demanded he was brought to an end for all that he's done. However, it seems like Arturo isn't going anywhere. Why? Because he's believed to be one of the reasons behind the show's success.

Speaking on Netflix documentary Money Heist: The Phenomenon, the creators hinted at his fate. Executive producer Jesús Colmenar said, "He represents the meanness within all of us. You recognise certain base passions of the viewers themselves in Arturo - and that’s why you can’t stand him.” Executive producer Esther Martinez Lobato added, “He’s just so deplorable, you feel like adopting him."

"Everything he does is really crazy, risky and surprising, that makes it funny," Martinez adds. "He’s abominable, but you love to hate him," executive producer Javier Gomez Santander added. Arce echoed similar sentiments when he said, "He’s the most human. And it makes us really mad when our shame is pointed out to us.”

Do you wish to see Arturo in the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

