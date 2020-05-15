Money Heist Season 5: Fan theory hints at Denver aka Daniel Ramos getting killed in an unexpected twist

The latest fan theory suggests that Denver's character can be killed in season 5 of Money Heist. There is a solid reason for the fans to have this theory at the forefront.

The fans and followers of the highly popular Netflix drama Money Heist or La Casa de Papel hint that Denver aka Daniel Ramos might get killed in the much-awaited season 5 of the thrilling series. The latest fan theory suggests that Denver's character can be killed in season 5 of Money Heist. There is a solid reason for the fans to have this theory at the forefront. The fans suggest that Denver's father was killed off in the show and that came as a huge shock to Denver aka Daniel Ramos. The series which see Alvaro Morte as the much-loved character of Professor, previously saw Denver's father dying after he came back for one last robbery task.

This gave way for the fans to think that either Denver or his ladylove Monica aka Stockholm will be killed off in season 5. The couple fell in love while Denver was robbing the Royal Mint of Spain. The duo comes back for the heist of Bank of Spain in order to save Rio from the clutches of the police. Denver and Stockholm are also raising a kid and season 4 see how Monica does not want her child to become as violent as him.

This scene hints at the growing crack in their relationship. But by the end of the season 4 of Money Heist, both Denver and Stockholm are both alive. But that may not be the case in the highly anticipated season 5 of La Casa de Papel.

