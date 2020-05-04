Money Heist Season 5: Gandia or Arturo, whose death you wish to see in La Casa De Papel 5? VOTE NOW

Money Heist Season 5 will watch the return of Gandia and Arturo, apart from Professor, Tokyo, Rio and others.

If there were two characters we hated the most in Money Heist Season 4, it was Arturo and Gandia. The two characters ignite anger and disgust on several occasions through the third and fourth season of La Casa De Papel. The fourth season finale watched the Rio, Tokyo, Professor and others use Gandia as a tool to bring Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon into the Bank of Spain. However, it seems like the robbers spared Gandia's life after their edge-of-the-seat stunt.

Gandia was spared despite kidnapping Tokyo and despite killing Nairobi (#ForNairobi). On the other hand, Manila also spared Arturo, who sexually assaulted a fellow hostage amid the heist. She shot him in his leg instead of his heart! Gah, makes me so angry even replying the whole scene.

Anyway, with reports suggesting that Money Heist has been renewed for season 5, it is a given that Gandia and Arturo would return for the new season. Speaking on Netflix documentary Money Heist: The Phenomenon, executive producer Jesús Colmenar said, "He represents the meanness within all of us. You recognise certain base passions of the viewers themselves in Arturo - and that’s why you can’t stand him.” Executive producer Esther Martinez Lobato added, “He’s just so deplorable, you feel like adopting him."

Keeping all these factors, it seems like he isn't going anywhere, even if there is a Money Heist season 6.

But, if it were in your hand, who would you want to see die in season 5 - Gandia or Arturo? Vote and let us know.

