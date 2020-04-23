Money Heist Season 5: La Casa De Papel writer REGRETS killing Berlin?

Money Heist Season 5: La Casa De Papel writer opened up about the success of the Netflix show and hinted that he wouldn't have killed Berlin.

Money Heist Season 2 watched Berlin sacrifice himself to help his team escape the Royal Mint of Spain. The beloved character took several bullets to the chest as Nairobi, Helsinki and others made an escape from the Mint with the money. While the character is no longer a part of the heist's team, Pedro Alonso returns as Berlin via flashbacks in the third and fourth season. It was recently revealed that the creators received several calls to write off his character for he was "misogynist, narcissist and psychopath."

However, it seems like the writers now wish things were different. Speaking with El Mundo, script coordinator Javier Gómez Santander confessed had he known the show would reach such heights of success, the makers would have reconsidered killing off Berlin. "With La Casa De Papel, we go game by game, like Simeone. Chapter by chapter, sequence by sequence, line by line. We do not ever consider how long the show can last. If we got to know the scope of the phenomenon, we wouldn’t have thought to kill Berlin," he confessed.

ALSO READ | Money Heist Season 5: Arturo to be an integral part? La Casa de Papel creators tease Enrique Arce's role

Imagine Berlin reuniting with Palermo and who knows, an unexpected love story would have unfolded between the two characters. Remember the steamy kiss between Palermo and Berlin in the fourth season of Money Heist? However, writing off Berlin seemed inevitable at a point. In a recently released Netflix documentary titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, creator and writer Álex Pina revealed the pressure of removing Berlin from the show. "Someone said to me, this character doesn’t fit with the times. ‘You should take him out of the series’. I said I had no intention of taking him out of the series. He’s a misogynist, narcissist and psychopath in many ways," he said.

"But we could have a character like that in the series and the audience could freely decide whose side they’re on, right?" he added. If television is bland it’s boring because fewer things happen. The audience wants things to happen, and there’s nothing better than a villain who we can empathise with,” he explained.

Do you think Berlin deserved to die? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ | Money Heist: Berlin plays dead while Nairobi brings the house down with her groove in these unmissable videos

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×