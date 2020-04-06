Money Heist Season 5: La Casa de Papel's new episodes will DELAY due to Coronavirus?
Money Heist Season 4 premiered over the weekend and left everyone sobbing. This new La Casa de Papel is undoubtedly one of the best seasons so far, giving deaths in Game of Thrones a run for its money. With the cliffhanger ending, everyone wants to know: When is Money Heist Season 5 coming our way? While we previously reported that series creator Álex Pina had hinted that there is a new season coming our way. However, it seems like the Coronavirus outbreak could impact the fifth season.
El Español vertical BLUPER reported Money Heist will return for two more seasons aka Season 5 and Season 6. However, given the COVID-19 crisis, the episodes might not arrive as per schedule. The international outlet reported Money Heist was scheduled to film Seasons 5 and 6 back-to-back in early 2020. Due to the Pandemic, several series and show productions halted. That's not all.
Money Heist star Itziar Ituño, who plays Raquel Murillo, was tested positive for Coronavirus. For those unaware, the actress confirmed her health condition. "I've had the symptoms since Friday afternoon and today we got the test results which came back positive. Do not take it lightly, there are lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go," Ituño wrote, originally in Spanish, Portuguese, and Basque.
Check out the post below:
Aupa danoi!! Ofiziala da, bariku arratsaldetik sintomekaz nabil (sukarra ta eztul lehorra) eta gaur iritsi jaku azterneta epidemiologikoaren konfirmaziñoa. Koronabirusa da. Nire kasuan arina da ta ondo nago baina oso oso kutsakorra eta super arriskutsua ahulago dagoen jendearentzako. Hau ez da tontakeria, izan konsziente, ez hartu arinkeriaz, hildakoak dauz eta bizi asko jokoan eta ondiño ez dakigu noraiño helduko dan kontua, beraz, arduratsuak izateko txertoa ipinteko garaia da danon hobebeharrez. Elkartasun garaia da! Etxean geratzekoa eta babestu besteak! Orain 15 egun berrogeialdi eta aurrerago ikusiko da.Zaindu zaitezte!! / Hola a tod@s!! Ez oficial, desde el viernes por la tarde tengo los síntomas (fiebre y tos seca) y hoy nos ha llegado la confirmación del test epidemiológico. És coronavirus. Mi caso es leve y estoy bien pero es muy muy contagioso y superpeligroso para la gente que está más debil. Ésto no es tontería, ser conscientes, no lo tomeis a la ligera, hay muertos, muchas vidas en juego y aún no sabemos hasta donde va a llegar ésto por lo que ha llegado la hora de ponerse la vacuna de la responsabilidad por el bien común. Es tiempo de solidad y generosidad! De quedarse en casa y proteger a los demás. Ahora me tocan 15 dias en cuarentena y después ya se verá ! Cuidaros mucho/ Olá galera! Ez oficial, desde sexta-feira à tarde tenho sintomas (febre e tosse seca) e hoje recebemos confirmação do teste epidemiológico. É um coronavírus. Meu caso é leve e estou bem, mas é muito muito contagioso e super perigoso para pessoas que são mais fracas. Isso não é bobagem, esteja ciente, não leve a sério, há mortos, muitas vidas em jogo e ainda não sabemos até que ponto isso vai dar, então chegou a hora de ser vacinado pela responsabilidade pelo bem comum . É um tempo de solidão e generosidade! Ficar em casa e proteger os outros. Agora tenho 15 dias em quarentena e depois será visto! Cuide-se #etxeangeratu #yomequedoencasa #quedatencasa
While we wait for Pina or the cast to spill some beans on the final season, fans are interested to know how the new season would take off. For those who've watched it, Money Heist season 4 ended with Alicia discovering Professor's hideout while Lisbon entering the Bank of Spain to join the remaining heist members.
Given the introduction of Manila and so many secrets still in the trunk, there are chances Money Heist season 5 could go beyond our imagination. What do you think will happen in Money Heist season 5? Let us know your speculations in the comments below.
ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 4 Review: La Casa de Papel delivers another SPECTACULAR season; Professor & Tokyo stand out
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.
Add new comment