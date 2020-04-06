Money Heist Season 5: La Casa de Papel's new episodes will DELAY due to Coronavirus?

Money Heist Season 5: The La Casa de Papel part 4 ended leaving the door for part 5 open. Given the recent Coronavirus outbreak, fans have to Netflix show will have to wait longer than usual for the new episodes.

Money Heist Season 4 premiered over the weekend and left everyone sobbing. This new La Casa de Papel is undoubtedly one of the best seasons so far, giving deaths in Game of Thrones a run for its money. With the cliffhanger ending, everyone wants to know: When is Money Heist Season 5 coming our way? While we previously reported that series creator Álex Pina had hinted that there is a new season coming our way. However, it seems like the Coronavirus outbreak could impact the fifth season.

El Español vertical BLUPER reported Money Heist will return for two more seasons aka Season 5 and Season 6. However, given the COVID-19 crisis, the episodes might not arrive as per schedule. The international outlet reported Money Heist was scheduled to film Seasons 5 and 6 back-to-back in early 2020. Due to the Pandemic, several series and show productions halted. That's not all.

Money Heist star Itziar Ituño, who plays Raquel Murillo, was tested positive for Coronavirus. For those unaware, the actress confirmed her health condition. "I've had the symptoms since Friday afternoon and today we got the test results which came back positive. Do not take it lightly, there are lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go," Ituño wrote, originally in Spanish, Portuguese, and Basque.

While we wait for Pina or the cast to spill some beans on the final season, fans are interested to know how the new season would take off. For those who've watched it, Money Heist season 4 ended with Alicia discovering Professor's hideout while Lisbon entering the Bank of Spain to join the remaining heist members.

Given the introduction of Manila and so many secrets still in the trunk, there are chances Money Heist season 5 could go beyond our imagination. What do you think will happen in Money Heist season 5? Let us know your speculations in the comments below.

