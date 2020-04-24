Money Heist Season 5: Professor's fate was revealed in the earlier parts of La Casa De Papel?

Money Heist Season 5: While Alicia Sierra breathes down Professor's throat in the final moments of La Casa de Papel's Part 4, it seems like the Professor had teased his end in the first two seasons.

Fans of Money Heist are worried about the Professor in season 5. Especially with the way the season 4 finale ended. There are numerous theories revolving around the events that could possibly follow. This includes the theory that Alicia Sierra is actually Tatiana aka Berlin's wife who has found herself infused into the heist with the intension to seek revenge for his death. Another popular theory revolves around the chances of Sierra following Raquel's footsteps into the squad and helping Professor in the heist.

Amid this, a new theory suggests that fans of La Casa de Papel have already been informed of Professor's fate in the previous few seasons. A Reddit user proposes a theory that suggests that Professor's fate might be similar to his father's fate. A user with the handle, _perry_the_plattpus, speculates that the Heist goes downhill and several major characters die. Nairobi has already been shot dead.

With Professor also at Alicia's mercy, there is no guarantee that he might survive either. However, the user points out that while there will be bloodshed within the bank, Professor could die as well but on the premises of the bank. “I also feel like the series would end with the Professor getting shot just like his father," the user points out.

Fans would remember that during the first few sets of episodes, the Professor revealed his father died during a heist. He was shot dead a few moments after he walked into the bank. The heist at the Royal Mint of Spain was his father's plan. Could the Professor die in a similar style? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

Credits :Reddit

