Money Heist Season 5 to return in 2021? Here's what we know

Will Money Heist Season 5 return in 2021? Here's what we know about the upcoming season of La Casa De Papel.

Even though streaming services these days are brimming with interesting and engaging television series, Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel is currently one of the most popular TV shows out there. After waiting for the latest season for almost a year, fans across the world flooded the streaming platform to binge-watch the entire season 4 after it was released on April 3. Hours after the latest episodes were released, people were wondering when the creators will drop season 5 of the popular series.

While during a recent interaction with La Vanguardia, director Jesús Colmenar confirmed that there is going to a 5th part to this series, he did not share any information about the release date. The fans had to wait for nine months after season 3 to watch the next set of episodes. If the creators followed the same pattern, they would’ve dropped season 5 by the end of 2020. However, since the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the entertainment industry and the production of various TV shows and movies have been put on hold, it is unlikely that the makers of Money Heist will drop the next season this year.

Considering the present situation we will hopefully get to watch the upcoming season at the beginning of 2021. Just like the first three seasons, the latest one was also a smash hit. According to a report by Netflix, in the first four weeks of its release, the series was seen by 65 million households.

Credits :La Vanguardia

