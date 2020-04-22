Money Heist series surpasses Tiger King's viewership amidst the COVID 19 lockdown

Money Heist series has left the Tiger King docu-series behind in terms of viewership amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

As healthcare professionals across the world stress on social distancing, people have put their social lives on hold to self-isolate and avoid contracting the Coronavirus. Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, people are keeping themselves entertained by binge-watching series and movies on streaming platforms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thanks to the widespread stay-at-home orders, Netflix is getting a lot of traffic, especially with the release of the insanely popular true-crime series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

In its quarterly earnings report, Netflix stated that 64 million member accounts chose to watch the documentary miniseries, based on the life of Zookeeper Joe Exotic, in its first four weeks of its release. It was reported that in its first 10 days of release, the docu-series averaged over 19 million viewers in total. In addition to this, about 34 million watched at least a few minutes of the series, making it one of the most-watched Netflix shows ever. While this is beyond doubt impressive, another popular series managed to leave Tiger King behind in terms of viewership.

People were eagerly waiting for the latest season of Spanish drama series Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel, and when it finally arrived, fans across the world flooded the streaming platform to binge-watch the entire season. According to Netflix’s report, in the first four weeks of its release, Money Heist was seen by 65 million households. Season 4 of the Spanish-language series was dropped on April 3. With people across the world locked in their homes, small screen viewership has soared globally.

