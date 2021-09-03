Money Heist, Shang-Chi, Black Widow or Cinderella: Which September 3 release are you most excited for? VOTE

If you're an ardent movie and series aficionado, then, what a time to be alive on September 3, 2021! The special Friday is packed to the brim with big-ticket releases which come as a breath of relief, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the amazing releases, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gets its time to shine in theatres after several release date delays.

There's also Black Widow, which had its fair shares of delays, and it's finally releasing in India on Disney+Hotstar Premium. Let's not forget Cinderella, which comes out on Amazon Prime Video as well. When we shift to shows, the highly-awaited Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 drops today. Firstly, when it comes to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fans will be witnessing the introduction of Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in the MCU. With fast and furious martial arts and a rich backstory, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an MCU Phase 4 film we're very excited about, added to the fact that it's an epic theatrical release that MCU fans have terribly missed the joyous feeling of.

Speaking of MCU movies, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff finally gets her solo time to shine in Black Widow, which was released across the globe months ago and now has marked its destination in India. Besides the gripping action sequences, Black Widow also has a lot of heart induced while giving Florence Pugh a memorable MCU debut.

Speaking of debuts, Grammy-nominated musician Camila Cabello makes her long-awaited Hollywood entry with the feminist retelling of Cinderella, and along with veteran musical actress Idina Menzel, we're in for a 21st-century fairytale treat. Besides the diversity in Cinderella's ensemble and storytelling, it's the soundtrack and costumes that we're equally excited about.

In finality, we have The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his squad returning for Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 where diehard fans will be treated with five episodes as Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 (which also marks the end of the beloved series) will drop on December 3. *SPOILERS ALERT* With Sierra (Najwa Nimri) finding out The Professor's hideout and holding him at gunpoint, it will be interesting to see how Sergio, as well as the robbers trapped inside the Bank of Spain, make it out alive.

This begs the question entertainment enthusiasts; Which September 3 release will you be watching first from the eclectic array? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular movie or series in the comments section below.

