Money Heist stars & couple Jaime Lorente and Maria Pedraza clap for healthcare workers amid COVID 19

Money Heist actors and couple Maria Pedraza and Jaime Lorente were spotted supporting healthcare workers amid Coronavirus Pandemic by clapping for them.

Money Heist actors Maria Pedraza and Jaime Lorente, who are dating in real life and are currently practicing social distancing together, showed their support for the healthcare workers by clapping from their balcony in Madrid, Spain. According to a report by Just Jared, Jaime (28) and Maria (24), who play the role of Denver and Alison Parker in La Casa De Papel, started dating in 2018, about a year after the premiere of their Spanish television series in 2017.

The two also played love interests on another hit Netflix series, Elite. The plot of the show revolved around the lives of students at a fictional elite high school. The smashing hit series returned with Season 4 earlier this year and was met with an overwhelming response. According to a recent report by Netflix, The Spanish series has even left the Tiger King docu-series behind in terms of viewership amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

People were eagerly waiting for the latest season of Spanish drama series, and when it finally arrived, fans across the world flooded the streaming platform to binge-watch the entire season. According to Netflix’s report, in the first four weeks of its release, Money Heist was seen by 65 million households. Season 4 of the Spanish-language series was dropped on April 3. With people across the world locked in their homes, small screen viewership has soared globally.

In Spain, about 210,773 have been diagnosed with the deadly virus, the world's second-highest after the United States, and the disease has claimed the lives of 23,822 people. Globally, the number of people confirmed to have coronavirus has risen to more than three million. Out of these, about 215,000 have died and more than 920,000 people have recovered, Johns Hopkins University reported.

