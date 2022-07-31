Money Heist THROWBACK: A look at the most emotional deaths from the cult show

Money Heist became one of the biggest shows on Netflix which received a global fandom right from its beginning. The show which ran for five seasons managed to pack some exciting as well as emotional moments. While the show wrapped up with its final season last year, there are some moments from the show that still hold an emotional place for fans.

Much like how fans never got over Ned Stark's death in Game of Thrones, the characters that they had to bid adieu in Money Heist became equally painful. The Professor (Alvaro Morte) and his gang started pulled off two major heists over the course of five seasons and along the way, they lost a few members.

Bidding adieu to one's favourite character mid-season is one difficult task and with Money Heist, it was beyond painful to see characters like Alba Flores' Nairobi die who had become one of the most favourite ones from the gang. Looking back at the show's most emotional moments here's remembering the character deaths that left hole in our hearts.

Nairobi

Alba Flores who starred as Nairobi on the show was one of the most badass characters from the show. Killed off in Season 4, Nairobi was brutally shot by the head of security of Bank of Spain, Gandia (José Manuel Poga). The moment of her death has been considered by many one of most shocking and painful ones on the series.

Tokyo

One of the most important characters of the show and also the narrator of the entire story, Tokyo's (Ursula Corbero) death was an unexpected blow that happened in Season 5 Volume 1. While fans were hopeful to see her re-emerge in for the final season's second volume, Tokyo only appeared in flashbacks.

Berlin

The beginning of Money Heist had left fans impressed with two main characters, one being Alvaro Morte's Professor and second being his partner-in-crime and brother, Berlin (Pedro Alonso). Berlin was seen sacrificing his life in Season 2 as he lets his crew members escape from the National Mint through a tunnel while fighting against the police on his own.

Moscow

The father-son relationship between Moscow (Paco Tous) and Denver (Jaime Lorente) was beyond special on the show and it was heartbreaking to see the end of it as Moscow lost his life in the second season after being shot by police during the Royal Mint of Spain heist.

Oslo

One of the first deaths of the show happened to be that of Oslo (Roberto García), the Serbian assassin. Considering how close Helsinki (Darko Perić) and Oslo were it was an emotional scene as we saw the former being unable to watch his cousin suffer and eventually put him down to sleep to ease his brother's pain.

Which Money Heist death left you shocked and emotional? Tell us in the comments below.

