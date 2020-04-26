Money Heist: Tokyo aka Ursula Corbero hilariously impersonates Professor & accidentally hurts herself; Watch

Money Heist actress Ursula Corbero, who plays Tokyo on the show, impersonated Professor in a video. The La Casa De Papel star got carried away and accidentally poked her eye.

Tokyo and her guardian angel Professor share a special bond on Money Heist. We've played witness to their relationship from La Casa De Papel's first season. However, a few behind-the-scenes videos show Ursula Corbero and Álvaro Morte share a unique bond off-screen as well. A few days ago, Ursula shared a video featuring a few cast members, including Alvaro, dancing between takes. And now, we've come across a video where Ursula has participated in a filter that helps you find out which Money Heist character you are.

When she took the social media challenge, she discovered that she was Professor. Impressed with her results, Ursula begins to impersonate the character from the Netflix show. She recreates the action where Professor adjusts his spectacles when he's thinking. While it is all fun and games, she got a little carried away by the impersonation and accidentally pokes herself. We feel you, Ursula!

Check out the video below:

Money Heist dropped its season 4 earlier this month and recorded jaw-dropping viewership. In its quarterly earnings report, Netflix revealed 64 million member accounts watched the insanely popular true-crime series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The viewership was spread across four weeks since its release. However, Money Heist proved who's the real king when it released. In the first four weeks of its release, Money Heist season 4 was watched by 65 million households, Variety reports.

That's not all. Fans of the Spanish show cannot stop speculating the events of Money Heist season 5. While some are convinced Alicia Sierra will join the gang, others feel Professor's end is close.

Check out a few theories here:

