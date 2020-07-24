Money Heist's Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo leaves you emotional in J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny's One Day MV

Money Heist star Ursula Corbero features in a new music video titled One Day. The Spanish-English song sees Dua Lipa collaborate with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy.

La Casa de Papel creator Alex Pina has begun work on Money Heist season 5. Alvaro Morte also announced Professor's return with a behind-the-scenes photo. While we wait for others to reunite, Ursula Corbero gave Tokyo a break and featured in a music video. The Spanish actress has starred in a new Spanish-English song titled UN DÍA (ONE DAY). The song has J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy weaving together the emotional song. The actress stars solo in the heartbreaking video.

The video sees a heartbroken Ursula struggling to come to the terms with her loved one leaving her behind. The actress is seen losing herself in the bathtub, crawling up in her bed, and embracing the pain while Dua sings, "One day you’ll love me again hug me again till the end/One day you’ll beg me to try/One day you’ll realize I’m more than your lover/I’m more than your lover I’m your friend."

The black and white music video sees the actress flaunting different sides of her pain but eventually smiling and moving on. As for the music, Dua Lipa joined forces with three of the biggest names in reggaeton to create a magical song. The lyrics blend the elements of heartbreak, reminisces of old love with a dollop of nostalgia to hit the spot!

As for Money Heist, Ursula could return to the sets of the series and film the new season with other cast members soon. The last time we saw her on the series, she was seen helping the Professor to realise Lisbon could be alive. This eventually led to the Professor plotting her escape.

