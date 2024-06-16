Moneybagg Yo Drops New Album Speak Now Ft. Morgan Wallen, Lil Durk And Chris Brown; DEETS

Moneybagg Yo is finally back with its much anticipated new album, Speak Now. This makes the artist's fifth studio album which comes three years after his last album release, A Gangsta's Pain in 2021. Moneybagg Yo’s latest album features 17 tracks which come in collaboration with multiple artists like Morgan Wallen, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, and more.

Moneybagg Yo on his new album, Speak Now

Talking to Billboard about his latest album, the American rapper revealed Speak Now is the first part of his double album. Moneybagg Yo further added that this 17-track album is his effort of gratitude for his fans who have been following him from the very beginning of his musical journey. The rapper shared that the Speak Now album will be followed by a sequel album, Forever Hold Your Peace.

“I was really trying to deliver a body of work for my day one fan base who have been rocking with me since Federal,” he stated. “That’s what I did and I mixed it with a sequel, which is called Forever Hold Your Peace.” Dropping hints about his successive album, the Wockesha singer revealed that Forever Hold Your Peace will follow more melodic vibes and will be released soon in the next couple of months.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Fetal Surgery Scar In Throwback Photo From Maternity Photoshoot; See HERE

Moneybagg Yo collaborated with 6 artists for his 17 tracks new album

Moneybagg Yo went ahead and collaborated with quite a few artists for his new album, Speak Now. The American rapper joined hands with Chris Brown, Rob49, Lil Durk, YTB Fatt, Morgan Wallen, and Kevo Muney to deliver stunning tracks for his album.

Later in his interview with Billboard, the rapper revealed that after experiencing all his fame, he no longer desired to prove anything through his music in the industry. Moneybagg Yo emphasized that at present he is only moved by his passion for music.

“Nah, I feel like right now it’s really just about enjoying what I’m doing and expanding at the same time. I don’t feel like I got nothing else to prove. I got all these plaques, I got success. I’m just basically coming off a two-year break. Just letting them know I really do this,” Moneybagg Yo added.

Advertisement

Moneybagg Yo’s fifth studio album, Speak Now, was released on June 14, 2024, through labels like Roc Nation, Collective Music Group, Bread Gang Entertainment, N-Less Entertainment, and Interscope Records. With the release of Speak Now, fans eagerly wait for its successor, the second part of the double album.

ALSO READ: Who is Megan Thee Stallion's ex, Moneybagg Yo? Exploring his life, career, and turbulent secret relationship with the rapper