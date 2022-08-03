Monica Lewinsky asks Beyonce to remove her name from the Partition song lyrics after Renaissance controversy

Beyonce's new album recently caused a stir as one song had to be tweaked after some fans questioned a part of the lyrics. Following the release of her first solo studio album since 2016, Beyonce's song Heated sparked controversy after she used the word "Spaz" in the lyrics. While the Grammy-winning singer amended it, the singer's 2013 song Partition may also get changed soon.

Amid her Renaissance controversy, Monica Lewinsky also requested Beyonce to remove her name which is a part of the singer's 2013 track Partition. Taking to Twitter, Lewinsky wrote, "uhmm, while we're at it... #Partition." The racy lyrics of Partition are in reference to the high-profile affair between President Bill Clinton and a then-21-year-old Lewinsky, which led to the president's famous denial and eventual impeachment in 1998.

Previously, Lewinsky spoke about being mentioned in not only Beyonce's but other songs as well and wrote in a Vanity Fair essay, "Miley Cyrus references me in her twerking stage act, Eminem raps about me, and Beyoncé's latest hit gives me a shout-out. Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we're verbing, I think you meant 'Bill Clinton'd all on my gown,' not 'Monica Lewinsky'd.'"

Controversial song lyrics being called out has become a d new trend and recently Lizzo also changed the lyrics to her song Grrls. The singer's track Grrls originally consisted of the lyrics, "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/Do you see this shit? I'ma spaz" which were later changed to, "Do you see this shit?" following the backlash it received.

