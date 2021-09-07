Monica Lewinsky OPENS UP about Bill Clinton affair; Says the latter should 'want to apologize' to her

Monica Lewinsky spoke out about her emotions toward Bill Clinton ahead of the debut of "Impeachment: American Crime Story," a dramatization of their affair. On Tuesday (September 7), the 48-year-old went on the Today program to promote her new FX limited series which she executive produces. Monica reflected on her experience as a White House intern and how she feels about her life being dramatized throughout the interview.

As per Fox News, after a friend, Linda Tripp, revealed details of their romance to the public, the former White House intern found herself in the middle of an impeachment controversy and public humiliation in 1998. The tale is now being brought to life by FX's "American Crime Story," in which Lewinsky appears as both a subject and a producer. “I’m nervous for people to see some of the worst moments of my life and a lot of behavior that I regret. If you remember your 20s not that long ago, it’s pretty cringe-worthy,” she said with a laugh.

However, when asked whether she thinks former President Bill Clinton owes her an apology, she said, “I think there was a long period before my life changed in the last six or seven years where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution. I’m very grateful that I don’t have that feeling anymore. And I don’t need it,” she added. “He should wanna apologize, in the same way that I wanna apologize any chance I get to people that I’ve hurt and my actions have hurt.

Meanwhile, Lewinsky ended her views on the controversy by stating that she thinks things would be different if the same issue occurred now in the era of social media, cancel culture, and a post-MeToo-awareness society. She did say, though, that it may not have been the best option for her. "It’s not just people in power who have voices," she explained. "That’s one of the beauties and the beasts of social media. More people can be heard, so I might have had a little more support."

