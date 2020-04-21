Is MONSTA X member Kihyun dating Cosmic Girls member Bona? Starship Entertainment CLARIFIES

There have been many speculations regarding MONSTA X member Kihyun and Cosmic Girls member Bona reportedly dating for the past five years. Starship Entertainment, who is the management agency for both K-pop groups, clarified the dating rumours.

Recently, news broke out that MONSTA X member Kihyun was in a relationship with Cosmic Girls aka WJSN member Bona. For the unversed, MONSTA X and Cosmic Girls are under the same management agency, Starship Entertainment. Moreover, Sports Chosun speculated that the two have been dating for five years as they have been close friends since their trainee days. The two are said to have recently vacationed together at Jeju island, South Korea, with their close friends and have been keeping their dates extremely private.

However, putting an immediate end to the rumours is Starship Entertainment, who released a statement dismissing the dating speculations. According to Allkpop, the statement reads as, "Hello. This is Starship Entertainment. Kihyun and Bona are nothing more than sunbae-hoobaes under the same agency. We notify that rumors such as that they have been dating for 5 years, or that they recently vacationed together, are completely false." Guess, this puts the rumours to a firm rest, once and for all!

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Dazed Korea, Kihyun was asked to describe himself in three words to which the 26-year-old revealed "unexpected," "thorough" and "comfortable."

"I’ve said this a lot at fan signing events, but I think I’m a person who’s easy to be around. I don’t want anyone to be uncomfortable because of me, whether it’s people I met for the first time or people who have known me for a long time. I’m someone who tries to approach everyone comfortably," Kihyun shared with Dazed Korea.

MONSTA X's comeback album Fantasia X will be out on May 11, 2020. In February 2020, MONSTA X released their first English language album All About Luv, which debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Moreover, it was in November 2019 when Cosmic Girls released their album, As You Wish. Bona also played the female lead in Girls' Generation 1979 and is said to have signed on to an upcoming weekend drama series.

