Monster: Shawn Mendes announces collaboration with Justin Bieber with epic teaser; Song to be out on THIS day

Shawn Mendes, who is gearing up for the release of his next album Wonder, revealed on Twitter about his new collaboration with Justin Bieber titled Monster. Check out the intriguing teaser of Monster below.

It's finally happening! We're getting THE dream collaboration between Canadian popstars Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber as revealed by the singers recently on Twitter. For the past few months, there has been buzz about the two singers possibly working on a song together. Back in August, Mendes and Bieber along with the latter's wife Hailey Baldwin were even spotted entering the same recording studio together.

Titled Monster, Shawn and Justin's new collaboration is going to be a part of the former's highly-awaited album Wonder. Tweeting the good news on Twitter, the If I Can't Have You singer shared a teaser as well for the upcoming track, which is sure to be a chart-topping song given the big names. With eerily calming music, we're taken through different outdoor facets of a dark night promising Monster to be one epic tune to remember. Moreover, fans won't have to wait too long to hear the song as Monster drops this Friday, i.e. November 20.

Check out the epic teaser for Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's Monster below:

Shawn simply tweeted, "#MONSTER friday nov 20th @justinbieber. Next single from #WONDER."

We're so not ready for this dream collaboration!

Are you excited to hear Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's Monster? Don't forget to share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Wonder drops on December 4 with the lead single, also titled Wonder, already released. On the other hand, Justin recently released two songs - Holy with Chance The Rapper and Lonely with Benny Blanco. This week, Holy placed No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100.

