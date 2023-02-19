Montez Ford REACTS to WWE star Big E showering praise on him: I guess that means I am doing something right

Montez Ford responded to WWE star Big E praising him. The RAW superstar recently appeared on Bleave in Pro Wrestling, where he discussed WWE Elimination Chamber , his first defense as a US Champion, and more. During the conversation, Montez, who is one half of the tag team Street Profits, revealed that he has always idolized Big E, and receiving appreciation from him means a lot to him. Continue reading to find out. Continue reading to find out what he has to say.

Talking about Big E, Montez said that the former’s acknowledgment and appreciation mean a lot to him as they all go through similar situations and sacrifices. “To have your peers feel like it's your time, it's your time to get cooking and it's deserving, it means a lot,” he said. “Especially coming from someone that I like…one of the people I've looked up to and idolized you know, before I even got into business, Big E, being part of New Day and everything that they've done and paved the way, and the role they show for myself and a lot of other a lot of other my peers as well but specifically myself.”

Montez further added that people like Big E have given him and others a lot of inspiration and motivation to aspire for higher and better things. “So for them to say that they feel this way…these are their opinions about me, I guess that means I'm doing something right.” He further added that it is also very humbling for someone like Big E to notice their efforts, and that he appreciates it, and thanks God for him.

Montez Ford in WWE Elimination Chambers 2023

On Saturday, February 18 (ET) Montez Ford faced Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and the champion Austin Theory in the Men’s United States Championship at the WWE Elimination Chambers 2023. During the match, Ford suffered an injury after receiving a stomp from Seth Rollins, and was then carried out of the chamber.

In other news, Montez Ford and his wife Bianca Belair will also feature in a reality show on Hulu, which will portray their lives outside of the ring.