Monty Python star Terry Jones dead at 77, Stephen Fry and Russell Brand pay tribute

Terry Jones, who helped create the iconic Monty Python franchise, has sadly passed away at the age of 77, on Tuesday, i.e. January 21, 2020.

In what will be an unfortunate and overbearing loss for the comedy world, Welsh actor and comedian Terry Jones has sadly passed away at the age of 77, on Tuesday, i.e. January 21, 2020. Fans of the actor know him for the beloved sketch comedy series Monty Python's Flying Circus, which Terry created along with Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam. The series became so popular, that it inspired three Monty Python movies - Monty Python and The Holy Grail (1975), Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979) and Monty Python's The Meaning of Life (1983).

Taking to their Twitter accounts are Stephen Fry and Russell Brand, who offered their condolences and paid tribute to the legendary comedian, who made millions laugh with his unparalleled wit. While Stephen tweeted, "Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammeled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind," Russell tweeted, "May the dear, great Terry Jones find eternal peace in the loving embrace of Jesus Christ. Or more likely of Brian."

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

May the dear, great Terry Jones find eternal peace in the loving embrace of Jesus Christ. Or more likely of Brian. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 22, 2020

Terry's close friend and Monty Python co-star Cleese tweeted, "Just heard about Terry J. It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away... Of his many achievements, for me, the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection. Two down, four to go." Graham Chapman passed away on October 4, 1989.

Just heard about Terry J It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away... Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

On the other hand, Terry Gilliam, who co-directed The Holy Grail with Jones tweeted, "HE WAS A VERY NAUGHTY BOY!!...and we miss you. Terry was someone totally consumed with life.. a brilliant, constantly questioning, iconoclastic, righteously argumentative and angry but outrageously funny and generous and kind human being... ...and very often a complete pain in the ass. One could never hope for a better friend. Goodbye, Tel."

HE WAS A VERY NAUGHTY BOY!!...and we miss you.

Terry was someone totally consumed with life.. a brilliant, constantly questioning, iconoclastic, righteously argumentative and angry but outrageously funny and generous and kind human being...

1/2 pic.twitter.com/2945mp6JYQ — Terry Gilliam (@TerryGilliam) January 22, 2020

...and very often a complete pain in the ass.

One could never hope for a better friend. Goodbye, Tel.

2/2 — Terry Gilliam (@TerryGilliam) January 22, 2020

Eric Idle tweeted, "I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs, moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him. It’s too sad if you knew him, but if you didn’t you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us. Thank you all for your kind thoughts and messages of support for our dearly beloved brother Terry. It is a cruel and sad thing. But let's remember just what joy he brought to all of us," while Michael Palin tweeted, "You will be very missed old friend. I feel very fortunate to have shared so much of my life with Terry."

I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs,moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him. It’s too sad if you knew him,but if you didn’t you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 22, 2020

Thank you all for your kind thoughts and messages of support for our dearly beloved brother Terry. It is a cruel and sad thing. But let's remember just what joy he brought to all of us. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 22, 2020

You will be very missed old friend. I feel very fortunate to have shared so much of my life with Terry. pic.twitter.com/4oNANoIeB2 — Michael Palin (@NotMichaelPalin) January 22, 2020

Rest in peace, Mr. Terry Jones.

