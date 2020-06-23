  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Moon Ga Young and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo in talks to unite for drama adaptation of True Beauty

After it was reported ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo has been approached for the K-drama adaption of True Beauty, it has been revealed that Moon Ga Young is in talks to play the female lead.
3982 reads Mumbai
Moon Ga Young and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo in talks to unite for drama adaptation of True BeautyMoon Ga Young and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo in talks to unite for drama adaptation of True Beauty
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is a great time to be a K-drama fan. The year 2020 alone has given a slew of Korean dramas to binge and we are getting more! One such drama could see ASTRO singer Cha Eun Woo in the lead. Back in April, it was revealed that Cha Eun Woo could headline the Korean drama adaption of the popular webtoon True Beauty. Now, a new update has revealed that the popular K-pop singer could star opposite Moon Ga Young. 

Ga Young's agency KeyEast Entertainment confirmed she has been offered the leading part in True Beauty. The agency also added that Ga Young is considering the role. Via Soompi, a representative said, "Moon Ga Young received an offer to star in the new tvN drama ‘True Beauty’ and is positively considering the offer.” The statement came after an industry report revealed the makers have reached out to Ga Young for the K-drama. 

It has been previously revealed that True Beauty will be helmed by Kim Sang Hyub, who has directed The King Loves and Extraordinary You. The adaptation has been penned by Lee Si Eun who has worked on the Rude Miss Young Ae series. True Beauty follows the journey of a young woman who wishes to never be caught sans makeup on. Her life changes when she crosses path with a man who has knows what her face without makeup looks like. 

Moon Ga Young will be essaying the character of Joo Kyung, if she signs the deal, while Cha Eun Woo will portray the role of Lee Su Ho. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, NCT’s Jaehyun pen apologies for Itaewon outing a day after Big Hit apologises for Jungkook

Credits :Soompi

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows\
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement