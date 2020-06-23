Moon Ga Young and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo in talks to unite for drama adaptation of True Beauty

After it was reported ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo has been approached for the K-drama adaption of True Beauty, it has been revealed that Moon Ga Young is in talks to play the female lead.

It is a great time to be a K-drama fan. The year 2020 alone has given a slew of Korean dramas to binge and we are getting more! One such drama could see ASTRO singer Cha Eun Woo in the lead. Back in April, it was revealed that Cha Eun Woo could headline the Korean drama adaption of the popular webtoon True Beauty. Now, a new update has revealed that the popular K-pop singer could star opposite Moon Ga Young.

Ga Young's agency KeyEast Entertainment confirmed she has been offered the leading part in True Beauty. The agency also added that Ga Young is considering the role. Via Soompi, a representative said, "Moon Ga Young received an offer to star in the new tvN drama ‘True Beauty’ and is positively considering the offer.” The statement came after an industry report revealed the makers have reached out to Ga Young for the K-drama.

It has been previously revealed that True Beauty will be helmed by Kim Sang Hyub, who has directed The King Loves and Extraordinary You. The adaptation has been penned by Lee Si Eun who has worked on the Rude Miss Young Ae series. True Beauty follows the journey of a young woman who wishes to never be caught sans makeup on. Her life changes when she crosses path with a man who has knows what her face without makeup looks like.

Moon Ga Young will be essaying the character of Joo Kyung, if she signs the deal, while Cha Eun Woo will portray the role of Lee Su Ho. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

