Moon Geun Young CONFIRMS terminating her contract with Namoo Actors after working with the agency for 16 years

Moon Geun Young has recently left her agency Namoo Actors, who she was working with for the past 16 years. Scroll down to see what she had to say about her recent move.

Moon Geun Young has just confirmed that she has departed from her agency Namoo Actors, which she has worked with for 16 years. The news broke after the agency stated that the actress has ended their exclusive contract in a statement. Namoo Actors official announcement read: “Namoo Actors sympathizes with and respects actress Moon Geun Young’s concerns, such as her worries as an actress, growing pains, and change in circumstances, and so we came to an agreement to end our management role.”

They added, “As we have until now, we will continue to support the career and happiness of actress Moon Geun Young from close by, as fans who are like family. Thank you.”

Just moments later, Moon Geun Young also shared a letter to her fan community on the subject and said: “You must have been quite surprised by the unexpected news, but I’m doing well. So I hope you won’t be too worried. Hm… I made this big decision because I realized that I need a turning point in both my life and my life as an actress. I also realized I want to step out of what’s familiar to me and refresh myself.”

“To be honest, I do not have any concrete plans. My only plan is to reorganize my mind and my body, as the time that I’ll be calmly walking in the future is longer than the time I’ve walked so far. I hope to treasure this moment now, feel grateful for the life I’ve been given, and live that time with a bit more humility. I had a lot of worries about this new decision, but I really, really sincerely thank you for worrying about me and supporting me! I’m going to see, feel, and learn more things so I’ll improve and bring you good news. Therefore I sincerely hope that until that day, both your body and mind stay healthy, you dream freely, and you’re happy. Also, have a happy Chuseok holiday,” she concluded.

In case you didn't know, Moon Geun Young rose to fame with her first on-screen appearance in 1999 in the documentary film On the Way and she quickly made her mark in the industry when she played the younger version of Song Hye Kyo‘s character in the hit drama Autumn in my Heart in 2000.

