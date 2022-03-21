Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab annoyed at Dwayne Johnson's film Black Adam; Here's why

The upcoming first horror addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Moon Knight is being highly anticipated by the fans not only because of the hero the series is bringing to life but also because most expect the show to be an honest reflection of Egyptian culture and history as the hero Moon Knight has mysterious ties with the Egyptian Gods.

In a new chat with Filfan, via Comicbook, Director Mohamed Diab shared his disappointment with Warner Brothers' upcoming release Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson. Diab opened up and noted, "I was really annoyed with DC when they set Black Adam in a fictional middle eastern country as an excuse to cast non-Egyptians, when it was obviously meant to be in Egypt." He continued and remarked that such opportunities to represent a culture should not be "wasted."

However, Diab cut DC some slack and added, "But it's not a full mistake since it's based on an iteration of the comics that doesn't mention Egypt." He then revealed his own aspirations to represent the country in all its glory and went on to add, "Every culture should be represented by its people so I hired actors, an editor, a costume designer, an art director & a composer who are all Egyptian."

Meanwhile, season one of the series is set to air on Disney Plus on March 30. Starring Oscar Isaac in the lead role of Moon Knight alongside Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly and more. Fans are ecstatic to see the much-awaited show on their screens.

