Moon Knight Season 2: Is Kang the Conqueror the new villain? Here's what we know

American television series Moon Knight's second season is highly anticipated among the fans and the Easter eggs and hints found in season one has only fuelled the fire. The ending of the series has kept the excitement among the fans high as they wait to see what happens next.

In addition, the connection between the series and its characters to the larger and overall MCU universe has kept the spark among fans alive. There has been some recent chatter about a possible development regarding the series. Keep reading to find out more about this Oscar Isaac starrer series, the theory making the rounds, and its potential future.

Will a variant of Kang the Conqueror be the villain of Moon Knight 2?

On the Cosmic Circle podcast, Ayla Ruby shared that her co-worker Alex Perez has revealed there could be a Kang variant in the second season of Moon Knight. This has only strengthened people's belief in the theory that Kang the Conqueror could be the villain of the second season because there is also a King Rama Tut hint in the first season of the series. In addition, that variant played by Jonathan Majors also guest appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Talking about the first season, the third episode has a QR code which has led fans to believe that there is a strong possibility of a Kang-centric story. As per ComicBook, scanning the code takes you to a digital copy of Moon Knight Annual Vol 2. #1. Subtitled "Acts of Evil," where Oscar Isaac's character, Marc Spector races Kang the Conqueror for three totems of Khonshu. Combined together, all these instances provide a solid ground for the fan theory that Kang the Conqueror could play a vital role in the second season of Moon Knight.

Moon Knight season two cast, release date, and more

Though there is no confirmation about when Moon Knight season two will release, Oscar Isaac spoke to ComicBook and said, “There have been some specific conversations. They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there are no details." He continued, "We don’t know [if there will be a second season], but we’re talking about it. Truthfully, it’s about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out? So it’s just about, is there something worth pouring everything you have into?"

He added, "And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It’s creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn’t wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."