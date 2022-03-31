Moon Knight Twitter Review: Fans hail the 'wild and intense' Oscar Isaac starrer

The verdict is in. Following the release of Jeremy Slater's Moon Knight, fans have been all over the internet. Only with the first episode out, the audience has already decided on which side of the scale they stand on. Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Moon Knight alongside May Calamawy, Karim El-Hakim, F. Murray Abraham, Ethan Hawke and more, the series has been making a lot of online buzz. The show follows Marc Spector, a mercenary suffering from dissociative identity disorder who takes on the character of Moon Knight as he becomes a conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Steven Grant, who is the polar antithesis of Marc's rebelliousness, is one of his many multiple identities. Steven, a Britisher who works as a gift shop salesperson at a museum and knows a lot about ancient Egypt, has blackouts and forgets important memories from his life.

Twitterati had an overall good review of the show, after watching only the first episode many are hooked. The Twitter judges praised Oscar Isaac and his acting prowess though many also pointed out that his British accent as Steven Grant is "unbearable." Other than the accent, some also did not enjoy the CGI of the show. Despite these sparse negative comments, the audience's reaction has been great and in favour of the Marvel series. Many raved about the pace of the show including the cliffhanger at the end of episode one. It is safe to say that Moon Knight is indeed a hit with Twitterati.

Check out Twitterati's reaction to Moon Knight below:

