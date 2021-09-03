Moonfall: First teaser trailer for Roland Emmerich's action flick released; WATCH

After working on successful movies like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012, Lionsgate has finally unveiled the first Moonfall teaser for Roland Emmerich's newest action sci-fi catastrophe, Moonfall. The picture, starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, is set to hit cinemas on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The teaser gives us an intense and exciting first look at Moonfall, in which an unknown force forces the moon to travel straight for Earth, threatening the world's annihilation with a series of catastrophic disasters caused by the approaching collision. The fate of the planet now rests in the hands of three individuals, headed by Berry's Jo Fowler, who must go on an impossible space expedition to prevent the moon from collapsing on Earth.

Check out the trailer below:

Interestingly, Roland Emmerich has directed Moonfall from a script he co-wrote with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson (Midway, The Conjuring films), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michael Pea (Battle: Los Angeles), Charlie Plummer (All the Money in the World), Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor (On My Block), Carolina Bartczak (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Donald Sutherland will also star in the film (The Hunger Games films).

Meanwhile, Berry is set to make her feature directing debut in Netflix's possible Oscar contender Bruised, in which she portrays a down-and-out boxer juggling a professional return with motherhood responsibilities. However, as reported Halle Berry has been sued by Cat Zingano regarding the same movie. Cat claims Halle had promised her a movie part but she was ultimately pulled from the production. "Bruised," which is set to drop on Netflix in November, marks Halle Berry's first time directing a film.

