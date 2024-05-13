Moonlight Actor Mahershala Ali Joins NYC Crime Thriller 77 Blackout Cast Alongside Tom Hardy; See Details

Mahershala Ali will join Tom Hardy in a new action thriller!

When a city-wide blackout causes mayhem in society, 77 Blackout explores the worst-case scenario of consequences.

Mahershala Ali to join Tom Hardy for 77 Blackout

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is confirmed to join action heartthrob Tom Hardy on the crime thriller 77 Blackout, alongside the award-winning film Oppenheimmer’s producer Charles Roven. Deadline reports that Madison Weireter for Atlas Entertainment, William Green, and Aaron Ginsburg for The Cut will also produce this film, and American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga will be directing.

Ali is most renowned for his roles in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight and Peter Farrelly’s 2018 film titled Green Book. These portrayals also gained him two Oscar wins for best actor in supporting roles.

While Hardy’s film catalog includes many acclaimed films like Christopher Nolan’s Inception, the action epic Mad Max: Fury Road, amongst others. This film will also mark a reunion between Hardy and Roven, who worked together in Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises

What’s 77 Blackout about?

As the name suggests, the film is about a blackout that causes a stir in the city and plunges people into darkness and chaos. However, apart from a crime thriller, it's also a psychological thriller when five police officers turned criminals come face-to-face with their morality.

The film is set in 1977 when five rogue policemen decide to rob three criminal strongholds -the Hong Kong Triads, the Italian Mafia, and the Harlem Mob. However, the day of the robbery coincided with a city-wide blackout, which led to more mayhem and reality checks than anticipated.