Moonshot: Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse board a space shuttle to Mars in first trailer; Watch

The trailer for Moonshot, featuring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor as star-crossed lovers, has finally arrived. The film, directed by Christopher Winterbauer and written by Max Taxe, follows the co-stars Sophie and Walt as they embark on a voyage from Earth to Mars on a space shuttle.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Moonshot, the next sci-fi romantic comedy. The trailer opens with Sophie (Lana) discussing with Walt (Cole) the difficult long-distance relationship between her and her boyfriend Calvin (Gooding) to the tune of Bazzi's "Paradise" and BTS and Coldplay's collab hit "My Universe" playing in the background. However, Walt climbs aboard the same space shuttle when Sophie chooses to join the Mars mission in order to reconnect with her spouse. As he begs Sophie to keep his aspirations of visiting Mars alive, new sentiments emerge in the universe. Check out the trailer below:

However, the clip provides the first glimpse of the pair's on-screen chemistry, as their characters begin to fall in love while travelling to Mars. Despite the fact that this is their debut picture together, Sprouse and Condor are no strangers to the romance film genre. Sprouse previously starred in the romance movie Five Feet Apart, while Condor previously starred in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise.

Meanwhile, as per Collider, Emily Rudd and Zach Braff will co-star with Condor and Sprouse in the movie. Braff will also appear in the forthcoming Disney+ adaptation of Cheaper by the Dozen (directed by Gail Lerner), which is set to be released this month. The viewers will have to wait and see how the stars align for them when Moonshot arrives on March 31, streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

