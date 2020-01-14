Morbius trailer: Jared Leto starrer features a Spider Man graffiti and it has messed up the MCU timeline

Morbius trailer released this week and it featured an Easter Egg from Spider-Man. While it brought a smile on MCU fans' faces, it also pointed out a major timeline error.

The new Morbius trailer was released today and it revealed a good look at the living vampire from the Spider-Man comics. Played by Jared Leto, the trailer revealed Dr. Michael Morbius who has been diagnosed with a rare blood condition. He turns towards bats to heal himself and as a result, he turns into a vampire. The trailer gave a glimpse at the anti-hero's journey, his transformation and a look at the bloody Morbius. However, fans noticed a Spider-Man graffiti.

The Marvel superhero's graffiti was painted on the walls with the word "murderer" written across it. Now, we understand that the word is attempting to connect Morbius with the events following Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are aware that Tom Holland's Peter Parker was framed at the end of the 2019 MCU movie. Now, Sony might have tried to intertwine that with Morbius. However, there is one problem.

The Spider-Man painted in the alley is not from the recent Spider-Man movies - the one that features Holland - but from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. The Spider-Man suit worn in the graffiti belongs to the Spider-Man movies from director Sam Raimi. The image has raised the question concerning Morbius' timeline. Is the movie following an alternative timeline? Holland had previously confessed that he would love to cross paths with the previous two Spider-Man characters, played by Tobey and Andrew Garfield. Did he actually reveal Sony's plans through his desires? Could Sony be building an alternative universe with another Spider-Man in the making?

However, it also could be possible that it was merely an Easter Egg and it has nothing to do with connecting the universe.

What do you think the graffiti means? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

