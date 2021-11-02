Morbius Trailer: Jared Leto's antihero cracks jokes on Venom & references all three versions of Spider Man

Published on Nov 02, 2021
   
Morbius Trailer
Morbius trailer has been released.
A new trailer of Jared Leto starrer Morbius has arrived and it seems like Marvel's new antihero has a special admiration for Venom and all three versions of the Spider-Man movies! The trailer features clues that ultimately tie to The Amazing Spider-Man, Venom and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jared Leto leads the cast and stars as Dr Michael Morbius who seeks a cure for a rare blood disorder and instead gets transformed into a vampire with superhuman abilities. While police forces and authorities try to hunt him down, the antihero attempts to kill them one after the other as he feels 'more alive than ever.' The release of the movie was put on hold despite the production concluding before the COVID-19 hit. However, the new trailer has been released ahead of the movie's premiere in just 2 months.

Leto's character leaves clues of the movie merging with the MCU, however, nothing has been confirmed about the same yet. The new trailer also has a Venom reference at the end of the clip and too many Spider-Man references as well. Only time can tell if fans will get to witness Leto as a part of the multiverse!

Take a look at Morbius' trailer:

The movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton who reprised his role as Adrian Toomes, or Vulture, from the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. Morbius is set to release on January 28, 2022, in the USA.

Are you excited about Jared Leto's vampire antihero? Share your thoughts about the trailer with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Morbius trailer: Jared Leto starrer features a Spider Man graffiti and it has messed up the MCU timeline

Credits: Sony Entertainment YouTube


