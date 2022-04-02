Morbius Twitter Review: Netizens leave mixed reviews for Jared Leto starrer

Sony and Marvel announced Jared Leto as Morbius, a new anti-hero in the Morbius villain universe. Daniel Espinosa directed the film, which depicted the actor's ambitious quest to heal his uncommon blood illness, which turns him into a living vampire with an insatiable appetite for human blood. According to reports, this is the third instalment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

However, Morbius also starred Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson, in addition to Jareb Leto. The movie trailer received a lot of positive feedback from fans, who applauded the impressive visual effects as well as the cast's performances. After seeing the film in theatres on April 1, 2022, netizens had, even more, to say about it. Given that it was Jared Leto's first solo leading role in a big-budget Hollywood picture, there was a lot of buzz about the project. The character was supposed to feature in the 1998 picture Blade, but his sequence was removed. Morbius would not appear in a film for another few years. Interestingly, Morbius was first announced in 2017 and went through a lengthy director search before deciding on Espinosa.

Meanwhile, after the movie was released, fans took no time to leave reviews on their Twitter handles. While one wrote, ''Loved every minute of Morbius Jared Leto is on fire! Ignore the critics and the haters, grab some popcorn and enjoy!''. Another dissatisfied viewer wrote, "Morbius just isn’t very good. Parts of it, some creative action or horror-ish sequences are actually cool… but the story feels flat, simple, messy, and dated."

Check out other Twitter reactions:

ALSO READ:Morbius Review: Jared Leto's movie has its life sucked out by a mediocre script