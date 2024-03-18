'More Dangerous Back In The Day': Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Weighs In On Public Scrutiny About Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has captured the spotlight in the U.K. media following her absence from royal duties due to abdominal surgery on January 16, 2024, and subsequent controversies. The recent Photoshop post debacle on social media for Mother's Day prompted an apology from the Duchess. Now, Earl Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, has weighed in. In a recent interview, he drew parallels between the media scrutiny faced by Princess Diana before her tragic death in 1997, and the current online discourse surrounding Kate Middleton, the current Princess of Wales.

Charles Spencer on press scrutiny and conspiracy theories

In a recent interview released on March 17, Earl Charles Spencer addressed the parallels between the media scrutiny faced by Princess Diana before her tragic 1997 death and the current online discourse surrounding her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton which began after the royals announced she had undergone abdominal surgery.

Speaking on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Spencer expressed concern over the proliferation of conspiracy theories surrounding Kate during her hiatus from public duties following abdominal surgery announced by Kensington Palace in January. He emphasized, “I do worry about what happened to the truth.”

He continued, “I think it was more dangerous back in the day,” highlighting her sister’s media scrutiny. “If I look back to '97 and Diana's death, I think that was so shocking, the circumstance of her death was so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn't do. Not because they had a moral judgment, but because it was unacceptable to the public."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Have Some Respect': Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Controversial Remarks About Kate Middleton's Absence: See HERE

Kate Middleton’s conspiracy theories

Despite Kate Middleton's familiarity with media scrutiny, recent days have seen a surge in conspiracy theories and jokes regarding her and her absence from public duties. This escalation followed the removal of an edited photograph featuring her posing with her and Prince William's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, released by Kensington Palace on March 10. Major photo and news agencies removed the image from their databases, citing that it did not meet their editorial standards as it was heavily edited. This action further fueled speculation surrounding the Duchess's situation.

The Palace later released a statement from Kate which read, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Although Kate’s family did not respond to the photo controversy, her maternal uncle Gary Goldsmith who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK shed his thoughts on the issue.

He said on GB news’ Talking Pints With Nigel Farage on March 14, “When it came out I said there’s not a chance in hell that Catherine would have photoshopped that herself. And then she says she did. My inside track absolutely went sideways there.”

Diana, the mother of Kate's husband, Prince William, and Prince Harry, and the former wife of King Charles III, was renowned as one of the most beloved philanthropists globally. Tragically, she passed away at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris. The incident occurred as the princess' vehicle was pursued by paparazzi.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Drops Witty Comment On Kate Middleton Amid Disappearance Gossip; See Here