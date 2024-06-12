‘More Ideal Situation': Bachelor Star Joey Graziadei And Fiancé Kelsey Anderson Wishes They Met At A Bar

Joe Graziadei, the Bachelor Star, has found his soulmate, Kelsey Anderson, on the hit show. But unlike anyone else, both Graziadei and Anderson wish they had met in a more ideal situation, like a bar or something more conventional. In an interview on the podcast Trading Secrets, Bachelor Star Graziadei expressed his wish to meet in a more idealistic situation. At the same time, the star also expressed that if it weren’t for the show, he would’ve never met his lady love Anderson, so either way, he is grateful that they met. On the same podcast, Joey Graziadei also expressed how his sentiments towards meeting his fiancé, Kelsey Anderson, have changed ever since.

ALSO READ: Joey Graziadei Opens Up About His Fiancee After Getting Together on the Bachelor; Reveals What He Learned About Her Off Screen

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson reveal they wish to meet at a bar

In the global context of contemporary dating, connecting on reality TV may remain one of the more unusual methods for two people to get together. The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei appeared on the June 10, 2024, episode of Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast. Graziadei discussed his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.

Speaking of how they met, Graziadei said, “We've said it several times: we wish we met in a bar. But we haven't, and we would never have met if not for this. So we are quite grateful, and now we are just doing our best to navigate a very strange circumstance."

On the Trading Secrets podcast, Graziadei's fiancé Anderson also revealed that her father, Mark, also felt the same. She said even her father felt like they would never have met otherwise. She revealed that her father is very pleased that they did this. Anderson then said her father felt they would’ve never met otherwise and that they looked great together. She said this made her very happy.

Advertisement

Joey Graziadei revealed that his feelings had changed about how he met Kelsey Anderson

On the same podcast episode of Trading Secrets, Joey Graziadei and Kelly Anderson revealed that their perspectives on how they met have significantly changed. Graziadei revealed that he is focused on having a positive perspective.

He said, "It leads to positive outcomes. So, we've just been trying to have a good perspective." Graziadei now considers himself the luckiest Bachelor because his appearance on the show led him to Anderson. He revealed that he has zero regrets, and this is the best decision that he made.

Even Anderson expressed that she had realized she had a minimal chance of finishing the season engaged to Graziadei. Meanwhile, Graziadei proposed to Anderson in the season 28 finale, and the couple is now excited to spend their lives together.

ALSO READ: ‘Just Don’t Want To Rush’: The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei And Kelsey Anderson Reveal Why They Want ‘Long Engagement’ Before Making Wedding Plans