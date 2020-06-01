More & More: TWICE drops a florally aesthetic music video with a dance break of our wildest dreams

ONCE are now on cloud nine as TWICE have finally released their highly-awaited ninth EP, More & More. The lead single also named More & More sees the members embrace nature and its tranquility as they sing about the eccentricities of being in a relationship and the temptation for wanting more and more.

ONCE, it's time to rejoice and feel the magnitude of love and relationships thanks to TWICE, who have finally dropped their highly-awaited ninth EP, More & More. The peppy soundtrack puts us in a vibrant state of mind, especially the lead single, More & More. While the lyrics for the track were penned by J. Y. Park and BIBI, the music was composed by Uzoechi Emenike (MNEK), Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels and Zara Larsson. The music video for More & More dropped alongside the EP release and it's as beautiful as you would expect it to be.

The nine members - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu - are seen embracing nature for its innate beauty while singing about the eccentricities of being in a relationship and the temptation for wanting more and more. We get to see each member show off their gorgeous vocals with dance moves that have left us mighty impressed. Moreover, it's the dance break that comes in between that's the most powerful and one that suits our wildest dreams.

Check out the music video for TWICE's More & More below:

In an interview with Soompi, when TWICE was asked to describe their latest EP, Nayeon revealed, "When you fall in love, you want to know more about that person. It's an album that reflects that desire to know more and want more of the person you fall in love with."

Momo continued, "I think I can describe it as an album that says, 'I want more from you!' It’s a bold declaration that doesn't hold back on expressing one's emotions," to which Sana added to Soompi, "The keyword of our album concept was 'eager desire.' We tried to reflect that in our concept photos and music video."

