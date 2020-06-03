MORE & MORE Video: TWICE accused of using artwork sans permission; JYP vows to strengthen verification process

TWICE finds itself in a soup when an artist accused the MORE & MORE music video makers of plagiarism. JYP Entertainment released the statement addressing the accusation.

Earlier this week, TWICE released the music video of MORE & MORE. While ONCE members have showered the Korean girl band with love over the video, the singers found themselves in a soup when an international artist accused the makers of replicating his art installation in their video. In a now-deleted Facebook post, creator Davis McCarty accused the music video makers of plagiarism. The prop used in the video shares a resemblance with his work back in April 2018 for the Baltimore’s Light City Art Walk.

The art installation in question appears in the second half of the video as the members of TWICE croon the last chorus. The nine members - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu - are seen standing on a platform with an arched rainbow sculpture floating on the water body. Sharing a screengrab of the moment, the artist wrote, "Korean K-Pop band TWICE steals and 'Pulse Portal' design and creates a replica for their music video. It already has 15 million views since its launch today on YouTube. This is blatant copyright infringement; art friends can you help give me some guidance?"

Following the post, JYP Entertainment released the statement addressing the accusation. The agency managing the K-Pop band assured the artist and fans that they have reached out to the production team behind the music video and are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible. "We have contacted the music video production company and requested that they speak with the creator of the original artwork to resolve this situation," the statement read.

The agency also added, "We vow to strengthen our verification process so that this does not happen again.”

Read the full statement below:

This morning, we noticed that a particular set from the “More & More” music video was similar to an existing piece. We asked the music video producer to talk with the creator of the original piece to resolve the issue smoothly.

As JYP is a company designated to release our artists’ works, we plan to set up a review system to prevent events like this from happening in the future.

Have you watched the video yet? Check it out below:

