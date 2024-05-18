The Good Doctor is ending soon. The show, starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a surgeon with autism and exceptional abilities, is wrapping its final season on ABC.

Cast members, including Highmore, reflect emotionally on their experiences and the show's impact. Read on to know what the cast members said;

The Good Doctor cast members wave goodbye in the new video

Freddie Highmore expressed pride in how the series challenged stereotypes about autism. He said, "We've always wanted this show to be more than just a television show," Highmore added, "If, in some small way, we've been able to help challenge stereotypes surrounding autism, that would certainly be the thing that I'm most proud of."

Other actors like Bria Samoné Henderson, Chuku Modu, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, and Paige Spara, who plays Lea Dilallo-Murphy, also shared their gratitude to fans. They hope the show leaves a lasting impact. Christina Chang, who plays Dr. Audrey Lim, said, "I think the legacy of the show will be hope and heart."

The series, originally based on a South Korean show from 2013, follows Dr. Shaun Murphy as he transitions from working in a small town with a troubled past to a prestigious hospital.

The Good Doctor showrunner on the show's finale

The decision to end the show was announced in January, with Highmore describing his role as a privilege. Showrunners David Shore, and Liz Friedman, and executive producer Erin Gunn expressed pride in the show's message and thanked the cast and crew for their work.

They said in a statement at the time, "The Good Doctor has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it's time to say goodbye," the statement continued, "We are incredibly proud of the work we've done and the message we've been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve."

The final episode, titled Goodbye, will see the characters bidding farewell as they face pivotal moments in their careers. Recently, Antonia Thomas has also returned as Dr. Claire Brown, now a patient at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Don't miss the series finale of The Good Doctor, airing on ABC on Tuesday, May 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.

