'More water that pooled up…': When Tom Holland revealed THIS fear constantly plagues him because of the Spider-Man suit

Tom Holland has opened up about how he felt he was the luckiest kid alive since he bagged the role of Spider-Man. However, playing the superhero comes with its own set of challenges, which limit to not just the advanced action sequels but also getting in the Spider-Man costume. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland revealed that there is a high chance of throwing up while inside the costume.

Tom Holland spoke about the possibility of drowning in his own vomit inside the Spider-Man costume

Zendaya has also voiced her fears about her SO throwing up inside the costume. Commenting on this, Tom Holland said, "It’s quite a legitimate fear. When I’m in the suit and I’m in the full thing, if you were to throw up in the suit, you would effectively drown. In [Spider-Man: Homecoming], there’s a scene where Spider-Man gets trapped under the rubble and I have to battle his inner demons to lift up this heavy piece of concrete. And on the day, when I was trapped under this fake rock, I had the mask on and they had this kind of water drop that was dropping onto the back of my head. And the more and more water that dropped onto my head, the more and more water that pooled up in the front of the mask. So, I was kind of waterboarding myself, and I guess it’s a similar sort of thing to what Zendaya is worrying about."

Tom Holland shared he couldn’t use his hands while in the costume

In a separate interview with The Empire Film Podcasts, Holland revealed another major issue he faced while he was in the Spider-Man costume. He shared, “One of the hardest things about wearing the Spider-Man suit is not being able to use your fingers because you can’t use your phone because the gloves aren’t like touch screen sensitive. I’ve got so good at using my nose!”

Tom Holland then went on to complain that Andrew Garfield could however use his fingers. He said, “Andrew can take his hands off…hang on let me explain that bit that makes no sense!” The audience laughed as he continued to say, “And then Andrew just went ziiiiiippppp! And pulled both of his hands out. Honestly, I was furious! I was like, ‘The cheek! You’ve come to my set…”

The actor will next be seen in his standalone Spider-Man sequel.

