Meet Morfydd Clark- the one who plays Galadriel in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Fans of The Lord of the Rings should be familiar with Morfydd Clark's portrayal of Galadriel in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Fans could be taken aback by this younger Galadriel, who contrasts sharply with the Galadriel of J.R.R. Tolkien's original Middle-earth story. In contrast to the serene and elegant Lady of Lorien from The Lord of the Rings, Galadriel in The Rings of Power has an edge to her and treads dangerously close to the night (well, calm and graceful except when tempted by the Ring). Clark claims that even she was taken aback by the series' depiction of Galadriel in an interview.

I certainly wasn't expecting it because I thought I was a fan, says Clark. "Although I had read The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and watched the movies, I was unaware of the First and Second Ages. Learning all of this additional information about the world I loved was extremely wonderful. She seems to be going through a lot, which I find really interesting because I feel like most of the people in my life that ended up as calm and collected as Galadriel... have typically been through a lot. Working with the opposites was interesting, you know? How different from who we know she will be can she get?”, she added.

Due to certain unanticipated events, this younger Galadriel finds herself interacting with Charlie Vickers' character Halbrand. Vickers informed us of Halbrand's friendship with Galadriel.

Vickers describes him as a Southlands native who is moving on from his past. "So, I suppose, he ends up trying to embark on a journey in the middle of the raging seas? A few events take place, and then, yes, he meets Galadriel. In my opinion, their relationship is the first one of survival; they are tied together by need and comprehend that they may have a connection, but they do not believe it to be palpable, at least in his view. He is unable to define it. They have a fascinating connection that grows throughout the course of the program. Galadriel, in my opinion, causes him to reflect on the past and the present."

Due in part to her connection to Halbrand, Galadriel soon discovers that she is an Elf entangled in human concerns. She doesn't necessarily feel comfortable there.

Regarding Galadriel's feelings toward the Men of Middle-earth, Clark observes that she ‘sees herself as a guardian, but she's also interestingly out of touch and separated from them.’ "Even though she wants to keep them safe and secure, she is baffled by the existence of men. She is an independent Elf in many ways, which was intriguing to investigate because she seems to be at war with the community that gives all the characters in Middle-earth their strength."

