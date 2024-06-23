Morgan Fairchild Responds To Sandra Bernhard’s Apology; Confesses The Challenges on Roseanne Set

Morgan Fairchild has finally responded to Sandra Bernhard's apology after Bernhard revealed she hadn't been kind to her Roseanne co-star in the 1990s. Bernhard recently talked about their strained relationship on the ABC sitcom set, where Fairchild appeared as her bisexual girlfriend Marla in three episodes.

“I was very touched by Sandra Bernhard’s words. Very nice of her,” Fairchild posted on X. “Yes, it was a difficult set for me, but that’s showbiz.” Bernhard had apologized to Fairchild during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, which host Andy Cohen later brought to Fairchild's attention on X ( formerly Twitter).

A sweet online reconciliation talk between the two

After Andy Cohen mentioned the apology on X, Fairchild noted that she was already following Bernhard and said she could DM her “any time” to suggest, “Let’s grab coffee.”

Later on June 22, 2024, Bernhard saw Fairchild’s post on X and replied, “Thank you Morgan for you kind response to my apology you have always been a groovy open talented person & you deserve all the celebration & love people shower you with you champion those who need it the most hats off lady we will break it all down over a cup of Joe asap!” Their coffee date remains pending as the two individuals live on opposite sides of the country at the moment.

More on Morgan Fairchild and Sandra Bernhard

Bernhard previously shared on WWHL that she had a “snotty attitude” with Fairchild on the set of Roseanne and offered her an apology.

“It’s one of my biggest regrets that I wasn’t nicer to her,” Bernhard said. “I was a little dismissive of Morgan, and to this day, would like to say to Morgan, you are incredible to work with, you went there.”

Bernhard remarked that Fairchild was "fantastic" and "aligned politically," expressing, "I owe you an apology. I admire you. And thank you for tolerating my snobbish attitude."

Sandra Bernhard played the role of Nancy Bartlett in the American television sitcom that originally aired on ABC from October 18, 1988, to May 20, 1997, and briefly revived from March 27, 2018, to May 22, 2018.

