Morgan Stewart and husband Jordan McGraw welcome second child together: We are so in love

Morgan Stewart's second child has arrived. The E! presenter, 33, and her husband, Jordan McGraw, had their second child together, a baby boy called Grey Oliver, on February 17. "GREY OLIVER MCGRAW joined us exactly one year and a day after his big sister and we are so in love " Stewart captioned a photo of herself holding her newborn.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, McGraw also celebrated the news on his Instagram account as he penned, "Grey Oliver McGraw. 2/17/22." The media star confirmed in September on EDaily !'s Pop that she and McGraw were expecting their second child, barely six months after giving birth to their first kid, Row Renggli. Stewart announced the pregnancy in September 2021 by posting a picture of Jordan tenderly resting a hand on her baby tummy with the message, "Maybe this baby will look like me??"

Interestingly, as per Daily Mail, the pregnancy caught the Los Angeles native off guard, as she just found out how far along she was in July. Morgan had been repeating wardrobe looks on E! to hide her pregnancy and quipped that now she can disclose why. "Well b***h, because I'm pregnant, I'm hiding it," Morgan laughed at the time. During the pandemic, the musician and the E! personality were engaged and married in a private ceremony. Morgan was already pregnant with their first child, a daughter, at the time of their wedding.

Stewart said on her Necessary Realness show that the pregnancy came as a surprise, despite the fact that she had always planned to have kids back to back. "I don't think a pregnancy is ever a total surprise, but in my case it was pretty surprising considering I had all those thyroid issues. But we also knew what we were doing. So, it was both," she said at the time.

